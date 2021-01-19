Schuyler County teen sentenced for sexually abusing two children

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A fourteen-year-old Town of Tyrone resident was placed in juvenile detention for eighteen months by the Schuyler County Family Court on Tuesday, following a judge’s determination that he sexually abused two young children last year.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was found to be a juvenile delinquent on two counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree, a Class D Felony, and ordered into the custody of the Commissioner of Social Services, for placement in a residential treatment facility.

The case was prosecuted by the office of Schuyler County Attorney Steven Getman. According to Getman, the charges stemmed from incidents in December, in which the teen allegedly had sexual contact with two children, ages eight and nine.

The teen was charged following an investigation by the New York State Police.

Assistant County Attorney Vinton Stevens represented Getman’s office at Tuesday’s hearing. At the hearing, Stevens submitted evidence that the teen was a “high risk” and required placement outside the home for the protection of the community.

The teen was represented by Ithaca attorney Kevin Kelly, through New York State’s assigned counsel for children program.

After hearing from the attorneys, Schuyler County Family Court Judge Matthew Hayden ordered the teen placed with the Commissioner of Social Services for a period of eighteen months.

Hayden also entered an order of protection, directing the teen to have no contact with his victims.

In addition to the state police, the County Attorney’s office was assisted in the prosecution of the case by Schuyler County Department of Social Services Child Protective Unit and by Schuyler County Probation Department officials.

Under New York State law, a person under the age of eighteen may be charged with crimes as a “Juvenile Delinquent” (JD). If a JD charge is proven, that person may be issued a warning, placed on probation, given a conditional discharge or removed from the home and placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services or State Office of Children and Family Services for up to eighteen months, subject to further order.

The County Attorney serves as “presentment agency,” prosecuting cases of juveniles accused of crimes or delinquent behavior in Family Court. The County Attorney also serves as attorney for the local Department of Social Services, when investigating Family Court cases of suspected child abuse and neglect.