CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say David Grier has been charged with the death of Towanda inmate Joel Vanderpool at SCI Camp Hill last week.

Grier was charged with criminal homicide through the Honorable Christopher Delozier’s office and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 23.

Grier was already serving life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2017 murder of a Philadelphia art student.

Superintendent Laurel Harry reported that Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday, May 4, during staff rounds. Personnel administered CPR and Vanderpool was pronounced deceased at 3:27 a.m.

An autopsy from the Cumberland County Coroner stated that Vanderpool died of Multiple Traumatic Injuries and his death has been ruled a homicide. State Police say the injuries were sustained during a physical altercation.

Vanderpool was serving 1-6 years on drug charges in Bradford County.

According to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Grier was convicted on Feb. 14, 2022, for the murder of 21-year-old Philadelphia art student Kierra Johnson in November 2017. Grier was charged with murder, robbery, and possessing an instrument of crime after Johnson’s body was found in a creek with wounds on her neck.