ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Elmira Police report that a woman has been arrested following stabbing another with a screwdriver multiple times.

According to Elmira Police, last night around 10:30pm an Elmira Police Officer was on patrol when she heard a large disturbance coming from the middle of the road at the 400 block of N. Main St.

The officer observed several people attempting to break up a fight between two females, with the aggressor, Catherine B. James, being armed with a screwdriver and had already used the screwdriver to stab the victim multiple times. The Officer was able to intervene, separating the parties and preventing further injury. The screwdriver was secured and Ms. James was taken into custody while the victim was rendered aid by Elmira Firefighters and Erway personnel.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Ms. James believed that the victim was engaged in a romantic relationship with the father of her child, who was working at McDonald’s and was present during this incident. It was also learned that the father had an order of protection against Ms. James that she had violated by confronting him at his workplace.

As a result of this incident CATHERINE B. JAMES was charged with;

NYSPL 120.05 (2) ASSAULT 2nd

NYSPL 215.50 (3) CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2nd

Catherine James was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail. The victim was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center and is in stable condition after suffering multiple cuts and lacerations. If you have any information about this incident please contact the Elmira Police Department.