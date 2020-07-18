Search for man who stole $4,000 of forestry cutter control unit

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man pictured at a site where a forestry cutter control unit valued at more than $4,000 was stolen from the Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Unit in the Town of Newfield, Tompkins County.



From NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Facebook

DEC’s Environmental Conservation Police’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation is interested in speaking with the subject operating a white Ford truck with unknown registration.

Please call Environmental Conservation Police Officers at (315) 426-7431 with any information.