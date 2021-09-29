Second Elmira woman found and arrested for selling meth

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Kristie Husted, 39, of Elmira, has been located and arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department for allegedly selling meth.

She was arrested on a Yates County Superior Court Arrest Warrant after an indictment by the Yates County Grand Jury on drug sale charges.

Husted allegedly sold methamphetamine in the Village of Penn Yan in 2021.

She was arraigned in the Yates County Court on one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was released after arraignment.

Husted was previously listed as a wanted person by the Penn Yan Police Department, alongside 41-year-old Stephanie Kelley, who faced the same charges.