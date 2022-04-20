HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – A second man has been arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the Town of Hector last fall.

Steven Johnson, 45, of Ovid, was arrested New York State Police out of Horseheads in the evening on April 19. According to the arrest report, Johnson is the second man to be arrested for a catalytic converter theft from someone’s driveway in the Town of Hector on September 24, 2021.

Johnson was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny and 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief (both class-D felonies).

Late last month, another Seneca County man, Robert Heroux, was arrested by State Police in connection to the thefts. NYSP said this theft was part of a larger string of catalytic converter thefts with another man across multiple counties.

In early October 2021, State Police asked the public for help in finding two men connected to the September 24 thefts in Hector. Photos from NYSP showed two men and a silver pickup truck in the area of the theft.

18 News has reached out to New York State Police for more information on the case.