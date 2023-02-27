ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A second man has been charged for the murder of Jeremy Shazer at a local bar last month.

The Chemung County Court confirmed with 18 News that Zemyuah Graham, 26, was charged with 2nd-degree Murder in connection to the fatal shooting at Qountry Tavern on January 21, 2023. According to the court, Graham was previously being held in the Chemung County Jail on a weapons charge.

Soon after the incident, police arrested 29-year-old Shamel Swan on a 2nd-degree Murder charge and two weapons charges.

Shazer, 34, was taken to the hospital and later died, police said. He was one of the head coaches for the Update Legends American Youth Football team in Elmira.