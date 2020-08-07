Second person arrested in Bath home invasion, third person at large

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Danielle Wright has been arrested in connection to a home invasion in the Village of Bath on July 25.

Wright has been charged with robbery in the first degree and assault in the first degree, both class B felonies. She was also arrested on a warrant from Bath for failure to appear on criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlawful possession of a hypodermic instrument charges.

Robin Robinson

Wright, who was apprehended by City of Corning Police on August 6, is the second person arrested in connection to the W. Morris Street robbery.

Vincent Martilotti, 38, was arrested by members of the Village of Bath Police Department earlier this week on the same robbery and assault charges. He was remanded without bail and also faces felony charges for the sale of controlled substances.

Bath Police say Robin Robinson is the third suspect in the home invasion who is still at-large. Police say Robinson is homeless and is known to be in the Elmira and Corning area.

Any information as to Robinson’s whereabouts should be forwarded to Investigator Taft at the Bath Police Department, 607-776-2175.