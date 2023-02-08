COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) — Over a dozen animals were seized and two people were arrested from a house in Cohocton after police investigated suspected animal neglect, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to police, on Feb. 3, 23-year-old Emma C. Miller, and 41-year-old Shawn D. Semple of Cohocton were arrested and charged with Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

The arrest stems from sheriff’s deputies executing a search warrant at a residence on Hillside Lane in Cohocton to investigate several reported malnourished and neglected dogs.

Police say they recovered seven adult dogs and six puppies from the house and turned them over to the Finger Lakes SPCA and the Hornell Humane Society for emergency treatment.

Miller and Semple were released following their arrest and received appearance tickets to return to the Town of Avoca Court on a later date.