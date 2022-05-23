TIOGA COUNTY PA. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield are looking for information related to multiple catalytic converter thefts throughout Tioga County Pa.

On May 19, 2022, PSP Mansfield reported a theft on Ensminger Rd. in Covington Township. According to police, an unknown actor arrived on the scene between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., then cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a 1998 Jeep. The report says that the unknown actor fled after the theft, leaving undetected.

Another incident reportedly happened on May 18, 2022, when PSP Mansfield investigated a theft that occurred on Jennings Rd. in Jackson Township. According to police, an unknown actor arrived on the scene between 11 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. and cut off and stole two catalytic converters from a 2009 Ford worth a total of $1600. The thieves fled in an unknown direction, undetected.

Mansfield police also reported a theft that occurred between November 1, 2021, and May 10, 2022, on N Williamson Rd. in Covington Township. According to police, the unknown actor cut off and stole a catalytic convertor from a 1999 Ford worth $800. Police said that the unknown actor fled undetected.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding any of these incidents to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.