Sex offender captured in PA on Chemung County warrant

LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – A sex offender living in Liberty Borough has been arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Chemung County.

Thomas Brooks, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield on March 13. According to the arrest report, PSP received a call from an anonymous person saying they believed Brooks was staying at an address on Route 414 in Liberty Borough. Police determined that Brooks had a warrant out of Chemung County. Around 12:30 p.m., police located Brooks in the home and arrested him.

Brooks was featured on 18 News’ Twin Tiers Most Wanted last month. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, he was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

He was previously arrested and then indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in the fall of 2021 for allegedly failing to notify authorities of his address change as a sex offender. When he was released from jail in January 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said he failed to update his address in Elmira, discovering he hadn’t lived at 605 College Avenue since the summer of 2019.