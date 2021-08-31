Child riding a scooter hit by car, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying the driver of a car that hit a child riding a scooter on Monday, August 30.

At 7:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to North Hoffman Road for a report of a hit-and-run, personal injury, and a car and pedestrian accident.

The investigation revealed several youths were riding scooters in the road when a white, four-door sedan, traveling north, hit one of the kids.

The child had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating the driver of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call 607-737-2933.