BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement has released more information on the status of the man stabbed in Big Flats late last week which led to a 3-hour-long standoff.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joseph Hartford of Big Flats was stabbed on January 20 at a home on Burkeshire Drive. Immediately after the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said Hartford was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the updated information on Jan. 24, Hartford’s condition has improved and stabilized, but he is still in the hospital.

Theodore Swan, 34, was arrested after the hours-long standoff—which also left the nearby Horseheads Middle and Intermediate Schools in a lockout—and charged with 2nd-degree Attempted Murder. He was taken to the Chemung County Jail on $250,000 cash/$500,000 property bail.

The Sheriff’s Office said several people have been interviewed, including Hartford, but officials haven’t determined a motive.

Over three hours after the initial call of a stabbing, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit fired chemical agents into the home after Swan failed to comply with orders to exit the building.