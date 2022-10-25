BARTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured above.

The individual was involved in an incident in the Town of Barton in June of 2022.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individual appears to be a white male, wearing glasses, and having numerous tattoos on his legs and hands.

There is no more information available on the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 607-687-1010.

You can also leave a tip on the Sheriff’s Office website: tiogacountysheriff.com/send-tip.