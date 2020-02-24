Sheriff’s Office looking for two people after Arnot Mall theft

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking to speak with two people in connection to a theft inside the Arnot Mall.

Police are looking for a white male with brown hair and beard/mustache and a white female with dark brown hair and glasses.

The two people were inside the mall on February 10, 2020 sometime after 6:00 p.m.

Anyone with information, or believes they may know either of these individuals, is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607)737-2933