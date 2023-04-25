ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Monday night, there were separate shooting and stabbing incidents in Ithaca.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, one person was shot in an apartment building on North Meadow Street. Police arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. on April 24 and found evidence of a shooting. Officers determined that multiple people entered the building and one shot the victim with a handgun. Police say the suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with no lights on and nearly caused a traffic accident.

While still on the scene, officers were called to a stabbing that occurred in another apartment building on Spencer Road. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the stabbing victim was bleeding heavily and received emergency medical aid from the officers. The victim was then transported to a trauma center and is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers say that the shooting and stabbing do not appear to be related, and the victims seem to have been specifically targeted by the suspects. The police department isn’t releasing any further information at this time because the investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department using one of the methods below.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips