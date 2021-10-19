Shooting at Kwik Fill gas station, IPD investigating

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Police in Ithaca are currently investigating a shooting Tuesday evening at the Kwik Fill gas station at 303 Elmira Road, according to a news release from IPD.

On Tuesday, October 19 th, 2021 at approximately 5:42 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to the Kwik Fill gas station at 303 Elmira Road after several callers reported a shooting.

Upon arrival on scene evidence of a shooting was located to include spent shell casings and bullet fragments. It was also confirmed that the shooting that occurred was between two male subjects in the parking lot at the incident location and another male who had just exited the Kwik Fill to return to a car parked at the gas pumps. An occupied coach bus also parked near the gas pumps was struck by the gunfire however the only occupant, the driver of the bus, was uninjured. Two suspects fled from the area on foot with the third male who was initially inside of the Kwik Fill leaving the area in a motor vehicle prior to police arrival.

At this time the investigation into this matter is ongoing and it is unknown as to whether any of the three subjects directly involved in the shooting were injured. If you believe you witnessed any part of this incident or have information to assist in this investigation you are encouraged to contact IPD as soon as possible.