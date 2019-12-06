Breaking News
Shooting at Pensacola Naval Base, multiple fatalities reported

A shooting this morning has resulted in the lockdown of a naval base in Pensacola, Florida. Initial reports indicate that at least five people have been transported to the hospital.

The shooter has been confirmed deceased, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Bortz, the public affairs officer for Naval Air Station Pensacola, said reports of shooting began at 6:30 AM.

This is the second shooting this week on a U.S. Military Base. According to military officials, two civilian Defense Department employees were fatally shot by a sailor, before killing himself and injuring another Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

