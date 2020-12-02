Officials looking for suspect involved shooting in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Tuesday, December 1st, 2020, at approximately 9:18 PM, the Elmira Police Department responded to the 200 block of W. Chemung Pl. for a report of a shooting.

Officers were told that one person had been shot. When they arrived, police found one person who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. This person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers interviewed the person who was shot and witnesses in the area. They learned that two males jumped the third male who was walking down the street. A fight ensued and then one of the males fired a shot. The two suspects then ran from the scene. The person who was shot then walked towards the store at the corner.

The person transported to the hospital is not cooperating with this investigation. The two involved in this shooting are still being sought. They were last seen running towards Gridley Pl. The only description provide was that they were two younger, slim black males.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.