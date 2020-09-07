Shooting in Middlebury Township causes Ridge Rd. closure

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Ridge Road is closed due to a shooting according to our media partner First News Now.

Around 3:00 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police flew out of Mansfield heading towards Middlebury Center.

According to FNN there were two people who suffered serious gunshots wounds. One of the victims was determined to have been the shooter in the incident.

Two helicopters were requested to respond as e-m-s and fire crews entered the scene while ridge road was being closed down.

At this time, both individuals were being treated by emergency crews according to FNN.
FNN advises to please avoid the area.

