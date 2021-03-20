Shooting investigation in Ithaca late Friday night

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Friday, Mar. 19, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Ithaca Police Department responded to a reported shooting that occurred at a residence in the 100 block of South Plain Street.

IPD Officers responded to the area and began searching for potential victims, witnesses, and evidence.

Upon arrival, Officers located one subject who had been shot directly and another who was grazed by a bullet.

Emergency care was rendered to the victims, with one of the victims being transported to a regional trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other being treated on-scene and released.

At this time the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:



Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips