Shooting investigation on N. Main St in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Elmira Police Department responded to the 1100 block of N. Main St for a report of gun shots.

Officers arrived on scene and found evidence of shots being fired.

A home had been struck by bullets and evidence indicated more than one gun had been fired.

Officers contacted the resident of the home and he explained that he was not home when this occurred.

The resident told Officers that a friend had called him and that he was returning to his house when he was advised that someone had shot at his house.

During the course of the investigation, Officers were advised that two vehicles were seen in the immediate area at the time of the shooting. One vehicle was a dark colored SUV and the other vehicle was a light-colored sedan.

Based on the investigation, this is not believed to have been a random act.

If anyone witnessed this shooting or has information to provide related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.