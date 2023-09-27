ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are looking for information in relation to reports of multiple shots fired in Ithaca on Tuesday night.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, there were reports of multiple shots fired on Spencer Road in Ithaca on Tuesday, Sept. 26, around 10:22 p.m.

A witness said that they were outside a business on Elmira Road when they heard several shots being fired from the area of Spencer Road. After hearing the shots, the witness ran inside the business and called the police.

At around 10:25 p.m., another shooting was reported in the area of Cecil A. Malone Drive. A witness of the incident said they heard several shots and saw a possible muzzle flash from the gun.

Both areas were surveyed for evidence and victims with nothing to be found. It is currently unknown if the shootings are related, and an investigation into both incidents is still underway.

Anyone who may have information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible.

Ithaca Police can be contacted by any of the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Residents in both areas are also encouraged to view any surveillance systems or doorbell cameras they may have that could have captured a shooting in the area.