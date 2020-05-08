Shots fired in Ithaca, police investigating

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Ithaca Police are investigating mutliple reports of gun shots fired Thursday.

IPD issued the following information on the case;

On May 6th, 2020 at approximately 10:30 pm the Ithaca Police Department responded to

multiple reports of shots fired in the 300 block of South Cayuga Street. Upon arrival, officers

interviewed witnesses in the area who reported hearing what they described as a verbal dispute

followed by gunshots. A dark-colored sedan was observed leaving the area immediately after

the gunshots.

No persons were reported to be injured during this incident.



The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Sergeant Matt Cowen (Ithaca Police Department)