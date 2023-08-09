ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating an incident of shots being fired in Ithaca last night.

On Aug. 8, 2023, at about 9 p.m., Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots on the 400 block of First Street. Upon arrival, witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. One parked and unoccupied vehicle was located with damage as a result of gunfire. Evidence was collected on the scene further confirming that shots were fired.

There were no reported injuries. Police are still currently investigating the incident.

