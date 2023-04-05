ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Shots were fired in Ithaca on Tuesday evening.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots near Elm Street and Floral Avenue at about 5:48 p.m. on April 4. Officers spoke to a witness upon arrival.

The witness told the officers that they saw the occupant of one vehicle shoot at another vehicle at the intersection of West State Street and Floral Avenue. According to the witness, both vehicles involved drove away in opposite directions before the officers arrived at the scene. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department searched the scene and found evidence of a shooting.

The Ithaca Police Department is asking for any witnesses and anyone with information to contact the department via one of the methods listed below.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips