Shots fired reported in Ithaca early Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired early Sunday morning.

The reports started coming in around 2:20 a.m. where officers responded to the area of West Village Apartment Complex located at 150 West Village Pl. in Ithaca.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence that showed that a round was fired on the grounds of the apartment complex.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police.

