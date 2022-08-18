BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Six people have been charged for various drug possession and sales offenses in Bradford County after a countywide investigation that lasted nine months and involved the police presence at the Troy Motel last month.

According to affidavits filed against the six suspects, law enforcement and detectives used Confidential Informants (CI) to buy methamphetamine and heroin from the suspects, starting in January and ending in in mid-August.

The controlled purchases began in December 2021 when law enforcement used a CI to buy heroin from Nicholas Hopkins, 39, at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Towanda.

Court documents confirmed that the police presence at the Troy Motel in July 2022 was also part of the investigation. Lisa Winebarger, 55, was arrested after a bust at the motel on July 22, 2022. Police set up an operation to buy a controlled amount of drugs from Winebarger.

A criminal complaint filed against a Jason Marshall, 54, said he was also part of at least two other controlled buys involving Winebarger, in April and May 2022. At the beginning of the year, police used a CI to buy meth from Marshall on two separate occasions in January 2022.

In February 2022, police again used a CI to buy meth from Pearl Johnson, 56, near the Burger King parking lot in Towanda.

Then in May and June, a CI was used to buy meth from Zowie Dean, 28, at an apartment on Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough.

The final charges against 25-year-old Rylee Carr stemmed from an August 14 call. Police reportedly found heroin and meth in a dresser drawer in Carr’s bedroom in Standing Stone Township.

Johnson, Dean, and Winebarger were taken to jail on $100,00, $40,000, and $150,000 bail respectively. Johnson and Dean both have preliminary hearings scheduled for August 31, 2022.

As a result of the investigations, the suspects faced the following charges: