SYRACUSE, NY (WETM) – A Southern Tier man has pleaded guilty to possessing around 1,000 images of child pornography, and more than 200 videos while on federal supervised release for a prior child pornography conviction.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, along with Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced that Timothy E. Deuel, 63 of Tioga County, New York, pled guilty yesterday to three counts of possession of child pornography.

As part of his guilty plea, Deuel acknowledged that in March 2015, Deuel was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York to 87 months imprisonment and 10 years supervised release as a result of his conviction for distribution of child pornography. Deuel further admitted that during that term of supervised release, he possessed at his residence three digital storage devices which contained a total of approximately 1,000 images of child pornography and more than 200 video files of child pornography.

At sentencing, which is currently scheduled for November 29, 2022, on each of the three counts, Deuel faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), and is designed to marshal federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.