SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested last week after an investigation into a burglary suspected him of being involved in the incident in Southport.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Timothy J. Hodge II of Elmira was arrested on Friday, Oct. 20, and as a result, was charged with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony, and grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

Police say that back on Sept. 25, police investigated the report of a burglary on Thompson Street in the Town of Southport. When officers arrived at the home they saw that a burglary had taken place, but no suspect was in the area.

Witnesses told police that the individual had fled the scene but they were able to witness and record the vehicle they got away in.

An investigation into the incident led police to the vehicle seen by witnesses and the location of those operating the vehicle.

Hodge was found and questioned by police before a warrant was put out for his arrest, where he was then taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 20. Police say that Hodge is currently in the Chemung County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.