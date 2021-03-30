Southport felon arrested with AR-15, large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms & meth

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Goodwin was arrested by Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies after a traffic stop uncovered multiple guns and drugs.

Deputies stopped Goodwin for a traffic violation around 3 a.m. on March 29 and discovered 50 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $6,000, a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, an AR-15 assault rifle and a large capacity, ammunition feeding device in the vehicle.

A search warrant was executed at Goodwin’s residence at the 400 block of Holecek Ave where police found various items of drug paraphernalia, a sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle, and numerous high capacity magazines for assault rifles.

Goodwin was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, and remanded to the Chemung County Jail with no bail.

The sheriff’s office says Goodwin is a convicted Felon and additional charges are pending. He is also

wanted out of Steuben County on drug charges.

The investigation is part of the Sheriff’s Office’s “Take Back the Streets Initiative”, working with the public and networking with local Law Enforcement to reduce crime. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police Troop E Violent Gang & Narcotics Team and Elmira City Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit.