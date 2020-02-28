One person charged with attacking officers in Southport Correctional Facility

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Ebony Wright has been charged and indicted for allegedly attacking officers at the Southport Correctional Facility on Feb. 2, 2020.

According to court documents, Wright was being detained after a K9 located narcotics when she “engaged in a physical altercation” with three correction officers “and caused physical injury” to each of them.

Wright, a native of the Bronx, was allegedly found to be in possession of 80.5 grams of synthetic cannabinoids after she was detained.

Wright is facing three counts of assault in the second degree, one count of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.