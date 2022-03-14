Southport man arrested as Fugitive from Justice in PA

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been arrested as a Fugitive from Justice on charges out of Tioga County, Pa.

Robert McKay II, 37, has been arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop in the Town of Southport. After a filed interview with McKay, the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol learned he had an active warrant out of the Wellsboro Police Department for a DUI charge.

McKay was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice (a class-D felony) and arraigned in the Town of Southport Court. He was taken to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

