SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Southport man has been arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Rusty Lane, 34, was arrested after Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a car wash located on State Route 328 near the Pennsylvania border for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said that during an investigation, Lane was allegedly found to have a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Lane was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree, a class C Felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court where he was taken to the Chemung County Jail without bail.