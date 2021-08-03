Southport man arrested on attempted murder charges in overnight shooting on Bird Creek Road

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of 62-year-old Bart D. Kinner, of Bird Creek Road, in the Town of Southport for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A1 Felony.

On August 2, 2021, at 6:35 PM, Deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

were dispatched to 150 Bird Creek Road in the Town of Southport for a domestic dispute with

gunshots are reportedly being fired.

Deputies arrived on the scene and learned that a 34-year-old male resident had been shot by a rifle. An investigation into the incident revealed that Kinner had been involved in a domestic dispute with his adult son that resides at the residence. During a verbal altercation, Kinner armed himself and fired the rifle, striking the victim. The victim sustained a non- life-threatening injury, was treated and released.

Kinner has been charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash, $200, 000 property bond. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police and Erway Ambulance.

One person was shot during a domestic dispute Monday evening in Pine City, according to an official with the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

It was just before 7 p.m. when the call went out for a person shot inside a home on the 1-hundred block of Bird Creek Road.

18 News was on the scene as the ambulance drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, along with New York State Police, responded to the scene. They did arrest a man, taking him into custody.

The status of the victim and the identity of the suspect have not been released. A lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office told our reporter more details are coming in a press release.