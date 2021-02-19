Southport man arrested twice in one day

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Andy Smith, 26, of Southport was arrested twice on Feb. 18 on multiple charges.

Smith was initially arrested for Criminal Mischief and Petit Larceny early in the day. He was also charged with Stalking in the 3rd degree as a result of this investigation.

Later in the day, after being released, Smith was arrested again for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree when he violated a protection order and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance at the time of the arrest.

Smith was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to Chemung County Jail on bail.