Southport man indicted for assaulting woman, urinating on her belongings

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Andy Smith, 26, has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly assaulting a woman and damaging her property.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Smith allegedly punched a woman in the face, causing injury to her eye and eyebrow.

On or between February 16 and 18, Smith allegedly cut a woman’s clothes, purse, shoes and other items before urinating on them, according to court documents. He was also indicted with petit larceny for stealing a KitchenAid mixer.

Smith was arrested on February 18 for criminal mischief, petit larceny, and stalking early in the day.

Later on that same day after being released, Smith was arrested again for criminal contempt for violating a protection order and criminal possession of a controlled substance.