ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brian Case of Southport was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for attempted arson in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.

On March 17, 2020, Case allegedly placed a Molotov cocktail inside an apartment on the 300 block of Horner Street. He’s also alleged to have stabbed a woman with a knife, causing “substantial pain.”

The indictment was filed on Aug. 27 in Chemung County Court.