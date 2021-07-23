Southport man indicted for possession of fentanyl, oxycodone, meth

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Gregory Granger was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for possession of a controlled substance.

In an incident on May 5, 2021, Granger knowingly possessed fentanyl, oxycodone and compounds or mixtures containing methamphetamine with intent to sell them.

The Chemung County Grand Jury indicted Granger with three counts of possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Granger was previously arrested for possession of marijuana and a .22 caliber revolver in January 2021.