Southport sex offender arrested for change of address violation

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Terraille Coure, 30, was arrested for failure to notify the

Division of Criminal Justice Services of his address change, second offense, a Class D Felony

offense of the New York State Corrections law.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coure is a registered sex offender in Chemung County who moved without updating his address in the allotted time.

Coure relocated from an address on the 900 block of Pennsylvania Ave to an address at the 300 block of Bird Creek Road.

Coure was arrested and released on an appearance ticket per the New York State Bail

Reform Law and is due in the Town of Southport Court at a later date for arraignment.