SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, April 25th, New York State Police out of Horseheads arrested Hanna Jo Adams, 26, of Southport, NY for assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The arrest comes after an investigation into the assault of a 10-year-old victim which occurred in the town of Southport.

The NYSP conducted the investigation with the help of the Chemung County Child Protective Services.

Adams was issued an appearance ticket returnable in the town of Southport court on May 11th.