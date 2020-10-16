Southport woman arrested for falsely reporting assault, robbery

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Katie Messina, 21, was arrested for allegedly falsely reporting an assault and robbery at Universal Park, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 13, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Sherman Ave. for a report of a robbery and assault. Messina allegedly told offers that a man attempted to rob her and that she was cut with a knife.

Messina, who had a superficial laceration, was treated at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Deputies and investigators conducted an investigation into incident and learned that the

incident did not occur. There is no danger to the public.

Messina has been arrested for one count of Falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

She has been released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned in the Town of Southport Court at a later date.