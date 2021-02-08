Southport woman arrested for welfare fraud

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Christina Jones, 49, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after a welfare fraud investigation conducted by the Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Jones allegedly submitted false information to the Chemung County Department of Social Services twice regarding her income.

Jones received $1,644 in public assistance that the Sheriff’s office says she was not entitled to.

Jones has been charged with two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, Welfare Fraud in the Fourth Degree, and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. She was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned by the Elmira City Court in March.

The Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit is a collaborative effort

between the Chemung County Department of Social Services, the Chemung County Sheriff’s

Office and the Elmira Police Department responsible for protecting and maintaining the integrity

of Social Services subsidy programs.