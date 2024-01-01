ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Spencer man faces multiple charges following an incident of drunk driving in the city of Ithaca on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, Ronnie Rorick, 44, of Spencer, is facing multiple charges after he was pulled over following reports of erratic driving on Dec. 31, 2023.

Police say that they received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically and driving over curbs around 5:20 p.m. on the 200 block of Elmira Road on the evening of New Year’s Eve. When an officer arrived on the scene, the vehicle that was described by the caller was leaving the parking lot.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle as it left the parking lot, but the driver allegedly refused to stop. After driving a short distance at a low speed, the driver stopped the vehicle, where Rorick was then identified by police. After an investigation, officers say that they found him to be intoxicated.

Rorick was transported to the Ithaca Police Department, where his BAC was determined to be .19%. He has been charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor

Aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor

Open alcoholic container in a vehicle, a violation

Improper turn, a violation

Rorick is scheduled to appear in Ithaca City Court at a later date and has since been released.