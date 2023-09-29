ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are looking for information in connection to a stabbing that occurred Thursday night in Ithaca.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, police arrived to the scene of a stabbing on West State Street in Ithaca around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The person who did the stabbing fled the scene before police arrived. However, surveillance footage caught the incident on camera, showing the victim getting attacked with a machete by a Hispanic male wearing blue jeans, a brown coat and glasses. The victim of the stabbing was brought to a regional hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

The person who did the stabbing is still on the loose, but police say that the attack does not appear to be random and there is believed to be no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone that has information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department by one of the following means: