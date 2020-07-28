State Police highlight 1979 Steuben County Cold Case murder

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police on Tuesday featured a 1979 cold case murder in Steuben County as their weekly Cold Case Tuesday.

On July 22, 1979, David Dewitt Southard, 29, was found dead in his residence at 9899 Gulf Road # 2, Painted Post, New York.

Southard was found with four gunshot wounds to his head and the projectiles secured as evidence were .22 caliber.

Southard was known as a local drug dealer and his homicide is believed to be drug related.









State Police Investigators believe this murder may be related to the Luigi Cantineri homicide that occurred on February 9, 1992.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the State Police Major Crimes Unit at (585)-398-4100.