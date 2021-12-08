State Police in Bath arrest woman for DWI; claimed to have swerved to miss a deer

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Bath arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated after an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to State Police, Laura A. Cooke claimed she swerved to miss a deer when her vehicle crashed on Oak Hill Road.

While interviewing Cooke, the troopers say she began to act “erratic” and “refused” to perform a field sobriety test.

Cooke was subsequently arrested for Obstruction of Government Administration, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and released to a third party.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now