State Police in Bath arrest woman for DWI; claimed to have swerved to miss a deer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Bath arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated after an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to State Police, Laura A. Cooke claimed she swerved to miss a deer when her vehicle crashed on Oak Hill Road.

While interviewing Cooke, the troopers say she began to act “erratic” and “refused” to perform a field sobriety test.

Cooke was subsequently arrested for Obstruction of Government Administration, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and released to a third party.