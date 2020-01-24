State Police investigating after antiques stolen in Tioga County

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are looking for information after thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from a home.

The incident happened on Jan. 5 at the home on Route 6 in Richmond Township.

According to police several items of value were stolen, including an antique wood metronome and a hand-built shelf worth a combined value of $6,400.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police and refer to incident PA2020-23090.