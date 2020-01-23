State Police investigating Bradford County burglary

WILMOT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary on Quick Bend Road in Wilmot Township.

State Police say the homeowner left his home unlocked during the day and discovered several items missing from both in and outside of his home in early January.

Items taken include a Husqvarna 535xp chainsaw and an 18V Dewalt cordless drill with a combined value of approximately $500.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Towanda barracks at 570-265-2186.