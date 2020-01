TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at the Dandy Mini Mart on Route 249 in Brookfield Township on December 30 around 1:00 a.m.

State Police say a white male wearing dark clothing broke into the store through a side window and stole several items, including cigarettes and over the counter medicine.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield and refer to incident PA2019-1732298.